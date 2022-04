Should I always explain to people that my child has come out as non-binary?

My child was born a girl. As a young adult, they came out as bi-sexual and last year as non-binary.

When friends and acquaintances ask how my child is doing, or when I’m sharing my family situation with people I work with, I find myself hesitating and then deciding what to disclose.

Often, I explain that she is now non-binary. I get one of three responses: People either seem interested and supportive. Or they say, “Oh,” and move on, making me unsure what their emotional response is. Or, only once, someone expressed opposition to the idea that not everyone is clearly either a male or a female.

Sometimes I choose not to disclose that my child is non-binary. I seem to do this when I think it may be too jarring or confusing to the person I’m talking to, or I just want to keep things simple. Then, I just refer to them as she.

But when I do this, I feel I’m letting my child down by avoiding the topic just to avoid potential social awkwardness, thereby missing an opportunity to make one tiny step toward normalizing non-binary people in our society.

Should I feel free to disclose or not disclose, depending on the situation or should I be more committed to speaking openly about my child’s gender identity whenever the topic comes up in conversation?

I’m close with my child and will of course discuss this with her but I’m interested in your perspective.

A Parent’s Dilemma