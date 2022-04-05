I’m a single lady, 70, active, with many girlfriends but with only one same-age male friend. He and I met five years ago and our relationship changed over time, from an intimate to platonic one.

I moved into an apartment a year ago and due, then, to pandemic restrictions, he and I didn’t see each other in person, but we talked regularly.

Recently, I learned that he’s been intimately involved with another woman for several months, which he didn’t share with me until now.

I’m devastated. I feel that my friendship doesn’t mean anything to him and that he’s now still reluctant to meet with me face to face.

He says that his intimate relationship is casual, and uncommitted.

My struggle is this: I feel hurt, that I was used and discarded. I realise that we were only platonic friends, and that he has the right to look for intimacy elsewhere. But he had called me his “best friend,” which meant a lot to me.

I enjoy male company, and discussions that are different from those with my girlfriends.

I fear that I’ll stop communicating with him if he won’t meet with me in person even occasionally (I’m not talking about resuming an intimate relationship). I just want to feel valued and not just used for a sounding board through email or phone.

Especially at our age, we need to nurture our friendships and not to prevent new ones being built. We’re here today and might be gone tomorrow... BUT I don’t want to be where I’m unwanted, and I don’t want to lose a friend due to my possible overreaction.

How am I to navigate this painful situation, at a time while I also feel depressed due to many other family and world-related issues?

Feeling Cast Aside