My “boyfriend” of three years has a 14-year-old daughter who’s taken over the household. Eight months prior, his then-wife had moved to another city, leaving them both.

He describes his ex as “a controller” who insisted on doing everything her way and never put their relationship first.

Since I’ve been here, she only talks to her daughter by text and phone, though she officially has joint custody.

I moved in with the father and daughter after five months of falling in love. But I’d barely met his child before then.

She behaves like a mini head-of-household. She seats herself at the head of the table, opposite her father, whether it’s a kitchen breakfast or when we have dinner company.

She’ll bake cookies then bring them to the table even when I’ve made a special dessert, and she always says, “This is my mother’s special recipe.”

I know that sounds so sad and I should have empathy for her, but she’s hard to take.

She dominates the conversation whenever she’s with us, and her father lets her. She’s on her phone a lot and I believe she calls her mother and speaks badly of me.

Recently, when I was watching a TV documentary, I’d expressed interest about, she grabbed the remote, switched channels, then continued to maintain control.

Her father never chastises her. He told me to watch it in our bedroom.

That incident and many others leave me wondering how long I can stay here in “their” house, that both may never fully share with me.

What am I doing wrong with this wily girl? I’m sure that, to stay together, we’ll all need some professional help. But I’m positive that both father and child will never attend.

Upstaged and Upset by His Child