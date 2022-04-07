My brother is six-years-older than me. Eight years ago, I got Lyme Disease and almost died. My ex-boyfriend was useless in helping me. I had to stop working and go to my brother in the U.S. He and his girlfriend invited me before I even thought of it! “You’re family” she said.

After I arrived, my brother reacted very negatively to how sickly I looked. He said I was “not allowed to talk about (my symptoms)!” He showed total lack of emotional support or understanding.

I got my immune system back through a special diet, my weight back to normal, and exercised enough to recover more. Through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) I reimbursed my brother for my early weeks of expenses.

Eight years later I was strong enough to move far from my verbally and emotionally abusive brother and his self-described “crazy (girlfriend’s) family” and to retire, at 68.

I refused to talk to him for a year, though he occasionally sent texts.

Our late mother had been a famous British singer. I’d treasured and kept seven or eight recordings but my brother had once insisted that I bring them with me when I visited so he could transpose/protect them as CD’s.

But when I’d visited while sick, he was very secretive/protective of them and I asked for my favourite one, which he gave me. When I then moved far away, I realized afterwards that he’d gone through my boxes in the truck and “stole” that one record.

I later asked for half of her records. He insisted he “doesn’t have them!” I’m furious regarding his strange behaviors and want my half of my Mum’s recordings!

What can I do about this situation?

Stressed by Sibling