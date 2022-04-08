Five years ago, at 51, I was told by my wife that I couldn’t attend an out-of-town wedding with her unless I lost weight.

I helped her shop for clothes/accessories, but I didn’t go along as I was unable to lose weight. I didn’t make an issue of it.

Then, in 2018/2019, I bought a couple of homes on the belief that real estate in our area would be strong. It tanked and I lost about a million dollars. We just managed to buy a smaller home than we’d had.

On Jan 1, 2021, we had a fight/disagreement about losing the money. She described in explicit detail, just how she wanted me to die.

All (four) of our grown kids thought this was really funny and still mock me when I get upset about it. There’s almost no discussion between my wife and me.

I’ve been unable to get over these remarks. She’s never apologized. However, her verbal attack has me utterly angry/upset/mostly sad, that after 33 years of marriage, this is how she feels.

I get no love, romance, sex, nor affection. I can barely touch her without her telling me to move away. I annoy her just to get noticed, even if negatively.

My emotions range from wanting to separate, getting revenge by leaving everything to charity, or even wanting to die in a manner that’ll raise serious discussion about how hurtful her words were when I was alive.

My wife’s extremely beautiful. It kills me to think about how much nicer she’d be with someone else.

I hang in mostly for my elderly parents who went through a lot to have and keep me. I’ll inherit some money, but I prefer to leave it for my sister and her family, who do yeoman services for my parents.

I'm trying to decide what’s best for my future. Your guidance would be appreciated.

Badly Treated by Spouse/Children