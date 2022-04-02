My wife is frequently “the life of the party.” She tells stories about our courtship, our engagement, our life together, etc. and holds everyone’s attention.

She almost can’t help it, because she’s very funny, and everyone around starts laughing and enjoying themselves.

So, what’s the problem? I’m often the butt of her anecdotes - like, when she relates how I said after our first date, “I’m going to marry you” ... and then tells what her response was:

“Don’t be silly. Why would I marry you? I love my life right now.”

Her next line is always, “When he properly proposed to me, I did say “Yes...But...” More laughter.

We’ve been married 25-plus years and have two adult children and she still can hold a group’s attention throughout a gathering.

Her new line, which she “stole” from me is, “He wakes up and says, “Good morning. I’m sorry....” (leaving it open to guess about what). More laughter.

We love each other or we’d never have made it together this long. I’ve sometimes felt hurt by the way her stories always have me as the fool. But I also see that people love her for entertaining them, and they leave us feeling upbeat.

Still, I wonder if I appear weak to my children or other men when everyone’s laughing at me.

Our marriage relationship remains pretty good - I could say, as many male comics have done, that “we’re a well-balanced team - I spend most of my life working and she spends most of our money...”

But I wouldn’t do it, because she might be more deeply hurt than I’ve been. She can be very sensitive.

Should I just keep laughing with everyone else? Or is it time I spoke up about the effect of her party humour on me?

Hurtful Humour