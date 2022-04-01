This has been bothering me for some time: Why do some adult women, despite being successful achievers, still behave like the “mean girls” they were back in high school?

I’ve known some women who fit that description. Several of them head their own businesses. I’m well-established in my profession, but not an owner.

I’ve felt that “mean streak” when friends who could be very friendly at times, would ignore me at a social gathering, sticking close to some more favoured friends.

They could also “forget” to pass on important information to me, e.g., affecting access to special virtual information lectures during Covid’s early, confusing days.

Or, they’d organize a ZOOM get-together with their other “special” friends, or each other, and again, I’d hear they “forgot” to include me.

I’m divorced, 42, and on my own. Years ago, I saw this streak of meanness among some middle-to high-school “besties” including these I’ve mentioned.

Three years ago, one became much closer to me during my divorce, interested in every detail, which I thought was “caring” on her part. She was then in her late-30s. She invited me to join her at a fitness class twice a week and even paid my way for the first session to entice me.

But, from the start, she’d gravitate to her fitness buddies, gave one brief introduction, and ignored me to go off to lunch with some others. She didn’t bother explaining why she disappeared so quickly.

There are times I still can enjoy the company of these otherwise interesting women. But lately, I just feel hurt and avoid them.

How should I handle this going forward?

Adult “Mean Girls”