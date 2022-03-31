My husband of 30-plus years retired early. I’m handicapped, we’re doing well financially - no debts, no mortgage.

But his angry outbursts are escalating. It began years ago when I was often so angry at him, I’d slap him. But I was only hurting our relationship so I stopped all violent expression.

I don’t know how to handle his explosive angry responses to everything. He goes to instant extreme anger; I walk away or ask him to calm down. He continues, I start yelling. But I do not touch him in anger. I made a vow.

The days are hard due to my pain issues and our arguments. He’s wonderful about picking up household jobs I used to do. He’s stressed by my illness. He takes care of his mom’s place, our place, our two dogs.

I leave notes regarding important things because he’s easily distracted. Our therapist thought it’s attention deficit, but he refused to be tested.

A recent discussion regarding painting the house brought the expected anger. Counselling? Four attempts to resolve these issues led to him denying he understood what a certain chore I requested was all about. I walked out.

Our therapist doesn’t know why he was stalling on accomplishing anything in therapy.

He grew up seeing his alcoholic father beat his mom. His attachment to her is like he’s still a child. She feeds him, he drops everything and runs to tend to her.

His anger is like his father's was: Hostile. He’s more like his father over time.

Because of my physical needs, I cannot leave. He won't leave. I just want him to listen, pay attention to what I say, do simple things I ask of him, and now, paint the house. But it led to his over-the-top anger, again. Any ideas?

Burned Out