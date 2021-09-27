I fell in love with an older woman and married her when I was 30 and she was 46. Now, I’m 46 and she’s 62. Our sixteen years together have been magical in many ways.

With my wife’s self-confidence and broader life experience, she encouraged me in everything I felt like trying... from running marathons to starting a new business which has been very successful.

She also made me feel like a “silent partner” in her work by always discussing any new ventures and decisions with me.

We have friends of all ages. Even her son, who was 20 and concerned about the age difference when we married, says we’re a perfect match!

However, I’m beginning to sense an issue we must soon face. My wife is still beautiful and keeps fit, and so looks younger than her age, but her sex drive is no longer a match to mine.

She still shows eagerness about making love but it’s becoming obvious that she prefers a gentle romp to anything more taxing. Running her company takes a lot of energy and if we don’t get to dinner and bed together till 11pm, she’ll gently participate, but I can see she’s yearning for sleep.

This is one discussion I don’t know how to raise with her.

I love her deeply. I won’t get sex elsewhere. What should I say and do?

Older Wife, Less Sex