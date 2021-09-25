My husband of 12 years is negative more often than not. It’s a family trait. When we first met, he complained about his father always seeing only what could go wrong, whether regarding a job opportunity my husband sought or the car he’d saved for and was about to buy.

We laughed about it then. I was like a cheerleader for his spirits and we were in love, which I told him was the “Great Positive” in our life.

Now, with Covid still affecting our lives, my husband’s negativity is affecting everything from daily conversation to our sex life.

He says he’s tired, isn’t in the mood, has no enthusiasm for sex. “It won’t change anything,” he says.

He hates working from home, misses the office and his closer colleagues, worries constantly about the children getting sick (they’re ages ten and eight). Nothing relieves his gloomy moods.

What’s a wife to do? I’m a born optimist whose parents made the most of every possibility and encouraged my belief in my ability to succeed at whatever I gave a very good try.

Now, I’m unsure whether my relationship with my husband can succeed. What do you suggest?

Upbeat Wife Losing Hope