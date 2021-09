Dear Readers - Family ties can be a support system, or a cause for conflict and pain. If there’s opportunity to choose the better path, do so:

My brother married my close friend 17 years ago. My new sister-in-law and I had gone to summer camp together and bonded as pre-teens.

My brother and my friend are a loving couple with two sons.

I was naturally invited to the kids’ young birthday parties but something had changed. I was labelled “sister-in-law” instead of “friend.”

I found I had to be careful not to ever make even a joking comment about the kids (rambunctious but also great fun). Every statement had to be praise.

Yet I was present when other guests our same age could tease my sister-in-law about her children’s habits (messy but loveable).

I never spoke to my brother about being placed on the “in-law” list because I feared I’d appear super-sensitive.

Now their kids are interesting teenagers and I enjoy seeing them whenever there’s a family event. But I don’t get casual phone calls to just chat as girlfriends.

Is there anything I can do/say now that all our children are busy with high school and there’s more time for us to occasionally get together for lunch as she does with her other “friends”?

Stuck as Family