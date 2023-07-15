I’m a woman, 35, currently breaking up with my male partner, 36, after five years living together. We’d started our relationship with casual dating and sleepovers, then decided to be together full-time.

Initially, it was exciting. We both had secure jobs. Before COVID, we travelled overseas twice. We were grown-ups in a mature relationship.

Then, during the pandemic, we scrambled to find a decent apartment and bought furniture. Our life together felt solid and defined.

But my partner became moody. I encouraged him to get fitness equipment for maintaining energy and fighting isolation. But he blamed me for our shared costs of new purchases. I tried to keep our connection positive.

As COVID became less threatening, he’d go out with his guy friends and not tell me his plans until the last minute.

The excitement over our now grown-up life has “fizzled out,” he told me. I cried privately, because I’d thought that we’d done well, when many couples’ relationships were crumbling from circumstances they couldn’t control.

I now recognize that neither of us could save this union. We were no longer planning or enjoying it together.

Can a couple just “outgrow” their decision to share a life together? Or is it a character flaw in one or both of us?

Poor Relationship Skills