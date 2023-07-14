My best guy friend from university lives in a different city from me, but we recently caught up over a long weekend when I visited him. He opened up about a big change in his life: A bachelor for years, now, at age 38, he’s been living with a girlfriend for four months. He hasn’t told anyone in his family.

Since I’m the woman he was closest to during those important years on his own, he shared what he believed was a “strategic” decision about his girlfriend, who is 28. He says he likes her a lot, and “maybe even loves her.”

However, he said he’s seen too many couples break up after having young children, and doesn’t want to fall into that pattern.

I agreed that he should take time to be sure that she’s “the one” for him, but I then raised a topic he didn’t like: He’s 10 years older than this young woman.

He tried to brush that off, then later admitted that the age gap is something that has been on his mind as well. Though 10 years isn’t that much, they are from different generations in their thinking. She’s at a more social stage, whereas he’s starting to settle into a quieter way of life

I told him that he’s chosen this girlfriend as if he’s her mentor, not her partner in their relationship.

He didn’t like that much. So, he added, “At least I’ll know her well enough by the time we get married.”

How can I be a good friend when this person I’ve liked and respected for years seems to be judging and testing this young woman instead of enjoying a genuine romance?

Age Divide, Or Love?