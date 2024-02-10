My husband and his closest mates - five guys in their late 30s and early 40s, friends since they played sports at the same university - just left their workplaces, homes, wives, and children, for their annual get-away.

They board a plane together, have a couple of drinks, reach their chosen hotel, then toast their favourite sports team, repeatedly. They’ve been doing this for 10 years.

As one of the wives, I’m pretty fed up with it.

I understand the natural desire for taking holiday breaks when affordable, especially when it’s for the whole family. But these diehard football fans are only interested in their team winning. Enter more alcohol, back-thumping, and betting on the winning team (though they don’t always mention that to their wives).

But this year, it’s all harder for me to accept. My husband and I have grown further apart. I’ve become more involved in my work in theatre arts, and his job already requires travel for the company at least once a month when I’m left alone with our kids.

So, where do I go from here? I mentioned couples’ counselling, but he brushed it off, saying he’s too busy with work. He also made it clear that “the big game” is a highlight in his life that he absolutely needs. I said, “What about me? I also have needs you know nothing about.” He walked away.

What do I do now?

Big Game Widow