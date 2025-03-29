I’m having the best sex of my life and don’t want it to stop. However, I know it must. I’m married, he’s married and not to each other.

He has a good marriage. He and his wife get along great, have great kids, a gorgeous home and travel a lot, both for fun and work. That’s how we met. We were next to each other on a plane home from New York. We spent the whole flight chatting, innocently, and went our separate ways.

In a strange coincidence, I was bumped off a flight the following month and on to his, seated side-by-side. We chatted the whole flight, grabbed drinks and one thing led to another.

It’s now been going on for several months. And like I said, it’s the best sex. My husband and I dried up about a year before I met this man. He has zero interest in having any sexual relations with me, in any intimacy. We’re barely friends anymore. He gets up early, goes to bed early and spends his free time doing the things that interest him, none of which include me.

For months I tried to show affection, to instigate sexual activity, but was continuously rejected. So, I gave up. I then tried to focus on spending time together, but as mentioned, he’s not interested in doing any of the things I enjoy and vice versa. So now we’re living this partnership, and I can tell it’s not going to last long.

That was my impetus for the affair – sexual longing and need for human touch. I have no idea what my “friend’s” impetus was, or why he still engages. He and his wife also have an active sex life, though he admits it’s slowed down since he’s been with me.

Should I be shutting this down? Or can I wait and enjoy the sex for as long as possible?

Sexual Affair