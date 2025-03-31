You’ve had a few questions and comments recently about customer service. I have a question from a different perspective. I walked into a very large well-known store in downtown Toronto the other day. The lights were bright, the music was playing, the displays were immaculate. The store is multi-levelled and beautiful…. and empty. There were hardly any customers at all. I walked around browsing and noticed several employees also walking around, stopping here and there to straighten an item on display, or chat with another employee. Not one asked me if I needed help, if they could help me look for anything, if I needed a size, colour, try-on, NOTHING! I found what I was looking for, purchased it and left. So, I didn’t have a negative run in with a disgruntled employee, I had zero communication with anyone. What exactly are these people paid to do? And should I have said something? Ghost Town

Look, everyone is different. Some people like to walk through stores just to browse, not to shop and don’t want to be pestered by salespeople. Other people are there for a purpose, find what they’re looking for and leave, with no need for help. Others are looking for something or browsing and could use the help. I agree that it’s odd that no one approached you, not even once. And I do wonder why there are often multiple employees standing around, appearing to be doing a lot of nothing. However, it’s not your store, it’s not your bother, why get involved? Nothing untoward occurred, you got what you needed. Let it go.

I am looking to date and find a healthy relationship, but I am finding it impossible to do so, in Toronto, and I think it’s because I’m over 60. Is anyone in this area interested in meeting or dating anymore? I find that everyone is overly concerned about how much money the other person has, or what the other person can do for them. Some of the first questions asked of me on dates are how many homes do you own? What kind of car do you drive? One woman started talking about diamond rings on our second date, showing me ones she liked. They were easily over $100,000 each. What happened to the days of seeing someone across a crowded room and feeling the attraction? What happened to meeting someone for drinks and dinner a few times and getting to know each other? I would like to find someone to share my life with – not someone to give access to my bank account. Lonely and disappointed

I’m not sure where you are meeting the women you are dating, but it seems to me that you are fishing in the wrong pool. Whatever dating site you’re on, get off! Tell your friends and family that you’d like to meet someone. They know you and they’ll only introduce you to people they deem appropriate. Do the things you love to do, whatever that is. Are you a reader? Join some book clubs who meet in person or on zoom. Go to a bookstore and sit in a corner. Are you an outdoors enthusiast? Find some hiking groups and join them for a walk in the woods. You may not find your person, but you may make new friends who could also introduce you to like-minded people. Don’t give up, or blame the city, for not finding your person. It’s up to you to look in the right places.

FEEDBACK Regarding the lack of customer service (Jan. 2): Reader – “I am a senior male and in the last number of years I have been treated in this same shoddy manner. “For whatever reason some clerks feel that customers are second only to themselves. Many times, I’ve not returned to certain stores after being treated as such. “In my days, if you had a job, you did it to the best of your abilities. What some employees don't understand is that if you do your best at that job, better things always come from it. More than once I was offered better jobs by persons noticing that whatever job I was doing, I was doing it to the best of my knowledge. That is how success came about for me. “What these persons who treat their job as just a ‘job’ don't understand is that is how promotions come about.” Success breeds Success