My father’s first wife committed suicide at home on Mother’s Day in the mid-1950’s. She left children ages three, four and five, and a young husband. It deeply impacted all of them and created ongoing trauma to the third generation.

My dad met my mom a year after, married her, and I was born nine months later. I always considered my three older siblings as my brother and sisters.

They were too young to understand what happened. My parents decided to not tell the children what happened to their mother, but they learned that news in the schoolyard. My sisters were devastated.

The younger one took it personally and made life difficult for my mom. When I was seven, mom had a son. That changed everything in my life.

Before, mom was the only family member who could spend time with me. So, I soon learned how to be independent. I was still in public school when the three older kids left for post-secondary school. My older brother got a job out west and left, rarely returning over the past 45 years.

My two older sisters also moved West so I felt I never had a chance to get to know them. Being so much younger, the kids never wanted to be with me and I understood that. But I hoped we’d be reunited as adults. I still looked up to my older siblings.

Over years/decades they’d periodically return but I understood they had many friends and family to see.

Recently, I learned that the youngest sister secretly harboured ill will toward my younger brother and me.

She saw us as the “second family,” they were the “first.” It was a shock that took time to sink in, devastating to understand that the childhood and family I always thought I had, was a fairy tale.

Our father passed in March and she and I were at his bedside. For the first time, I sensed the dislike from her.

Yet, I still want my family, and my siblings to accept me as one of them. I don’t know why I can’t accept that it’s never going to happen. I need to move on.

Other than seeking help for my own mental comfort, is there any way I can reach out to my sister? She simply denies anything has ever been wrong.

But mom says there’s some form of mental illness and other suicides in that family line. Maybe she’ll never accept us. Any advice?

Lonely Sibling