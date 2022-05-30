In Ellie’s most recent column, she updated you on some changes to this column going forward. Mainly, that I will be stepping in on her behalf to answer your questions a few days a week. But let’s be clear — I am not my mother. She is wiser, softer, more conservative, less likely to rock the boat. And nicer.

I am nice, but I also call it as I see it. And I see it from a different perspective than Ellie does. Though she raised me, I had a very different childhood than her, with more varied life experiences.

I view the world from another perspective. Not better or worse — just different.

You can expect a different take when I answer your questions. However, my goal is the same as Ellie’s: To help you in your personal relationships — no matter with whom — so you can live healthier and happier lives.

I’m excited to share my voice and to help you. It’s so natural for me. I’ve always been that person who people confide in, ask for advice, come to for an opinion, and reach out when they need someone to lean on.

I am always studying people, their actions, their words, their body language. I find individuals and their backgrounds fascinating.

I’m always up for meeting new people from all over the world, and I relish making new friends, while still maintaining friendships that span decades and international borders.

To know me is to know that I am multi-faceted, like so many of you are. I’m a mom, wife, daughter, cousin, aunt, sister, and friend. I put my everything into all of these roles. My people mean the world to me and I make sure that they know it.

I’ve lived in six different countries, and have travelled to more than 80 in total through jobs I have held, including working on cruise ships in charge of the children’s and teens’ programming, as a French hostess, and as the liaison between the captain and the cruise director.

I speak three languages fluently, and can get by in another two or three. I have two university degrees.

I love, love, LOVE to be active and outside, so unless it’s absolutely pouring, that’s where you can find me. And I am rarely sitting down (unless I’m working, of course).

I started in journalism in the early 2000s, writing freelance travel pieces, and then three columns a week for the free commuter newspaper Metro.

Those columns covered different topics: on relationships, on issues women face in their day-to-day lives, and on the latest hot things to purchase. The columns were carried across Canada, in Metro newspapers in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, and Vancouver.

Not long after I started those columns, my mother and I were asked to co-host a weekly radio show for Toronto station CFRB called the “Ask Ellie and Lisi” show. It was a great change of pace, as we were broadcasting live, and our responses to callers’ questions had to be lightning quick. Ellie and I often disagreed, but it made for good discussion and great live radio.

Like many of you, I’ve lived very carefully through the COVID-19 pandemic, not seeing relatives and friends in person for months at a time. I’ve worried over my children possibly getting ill — and they did — and tried to follow all of the guidance public officials gave us. I scrubbed my groceries along with many of you two years ago, when everything was new and scary.

I have just been hit with COVID and have been knocked off my feet for more than a week. It hasn’t been easy for any of us and it’s still not over yet.

So I’m ready and prepared to deal with the same effects that you, the readers, have had to endure over the last couple of years.

I’m really excited to move into this new role with the Ellie column. I am here for you. You may not like all of my answers, but not all of you like all of Ellie’s answers, either. And that’s OK.

We’re doing the best we can to help you in any way that we can. I just want people to be happy and I’ll go out of my way to make that happen.

Thank you in advance for giving me this opportunity. If you would like to hear from me in a future column, please send your questions addressed to me, and I promise to do my best to help you.