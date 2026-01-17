My boyfriend likes two things in life: TV and sex. I like them both as well, but there’s more to life. I’m bored with my boyfriend. He’s literally always watching TV, and he even has suggested we watch while having sex. It’s ridiculous! How can I get him to see that there’s more to life? Bored but satiated

I can’t decide if this letter is a joke or legit, so I’ll just answer it. Lucky you that you have had good sex – with or without the TV on. But you’re right: there’s MUCH more to life than just TV and sex. Walk away. Leave this man to his shows. You’ll find someone who enjoys having sex with you and takes you for dinner, to the movies, has things to talk about and a job that keeps him a participating member of society. Don’t settle for this guy. There’s no future with him.

Last week I walked in on my sister having sex with a guy I didn’t recognize. I thought I heard noises coming from her room and wondered if it was the dog. I didn’t think she was home because she should have been at work; and I didn’t see the dog in her usual place. That’s why I just opened the door. I don’t know all my sister’s friends and acquaintances, so besides my initial surprise of her being home, the fact that to me he was a stranger didn’t shock me. I went back downstairs, found the dog and stayed in the kitchen. They didn’t come downstairs for ages, and I had to go out with the dog, so I left. When I got back, they were both gone. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that her face didn’t look happy, or full of enjoyment. Now I’m wondering who the heck that guy was and if everything is OK with my sister. What do I do? Stranger Sex

I can only assume that you tried to speak with your sister and she refused to give you any information. If you haven’t even done that, well, that’s where you should begin. Are you two close? Do you think she would confide in you if something was amiss? Also, is this normal behaviour for your sister, that she comes home in the middle of the day to have sex with strange men? There are too many holes in this story for me to really be of any help. Talk to your sister.

My boyfriend and I have been together for four months. Last month we had a pregnancy scare that threw our relationship into deep water long before we were ready for it. We went through every possible scenario, disclosing all health issues in our families that could affect the baby; our greatest fears about pregnancy, childbirth and parenting; and the ins and outs of our relationship. And then I got my period and it was all for nothing. We were both exhausted from the emotional toll and took a few days hiatus from each other. Together we decided that we want to try to go back to where we were before the scare. But I’m not sure that’s possible. Do you? Relationship Hiccup

Yes and no. You can never go back to not knowing what you now know. But you can go back to just dating, to having fun, to not worrying about finances and parenting. It wasn’t for nothing, though. You know what your boyfriend is capable of, and he, you. You could cut and run if you didn’t like what you heard, but I think you have an even better chance now at a great relationship.

FEEDBACK Regarding the cradle robber (Nov. 7):

Reader – “This group of 30-year-old women having a drunken orgy birthday party for a friend is disgusting! Getting drunk then bragging about it seems immature. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying an alcoholic beverage but to make it sound like it’s the only way to have fun is wrong.”

Reader #2 – “Give it a chance. I met my husband at my 40th birthday bash. He was 28. We've been happily married for 33 years. Age is a number and shouldn't define your happiness.”

Reader #3 – “You missed an opportunity to warn young women about the dangers of drinking until you pass out and thinking this is normal. “Please remind young women to be ever vigilant about their surroundings and their alcohol intake. I partied in my day too and wondered how I survived terrible decisions, but I’m here in a very different world.”

An old fuddy duddy who was lucky and survived