I haven’t been to many movies since COVID hit, which I know is just over six years ago now. I was nervous about being around groups of strangers, even after the theatres reopened, and then I lost my job which made me a homebody because I couldn’t afford to go out.

Things have picked up for me, my anxieties have diminished and I have a new, better paying job that allows me to afford luxuries like going to the movies. I was surprised that all the theatres I frequent have assigned seating, and that there are rules about how many seats you can purchase and where, etc.

Recently, I’ve been to a few movies in a short period of time. I’m amazed at the number of ads, but that’s another issue. I really like the cartoon about the different types of people who are deemed annoying at a movie, i.e., the person on their phone, the talker, the person taking selfies and the person scrolling. But what they don’t touch on are teenage pranksters.

At the last movie I attended, there was a group of five boys. They got their snacks and drinks and sat down in front of me, but over. They were laughing and being a bit noisy while the ads were going on, and even a bit during the previews. But they seemed to quiet down for the movie.

What I didn’t know was that one of them was throwing popcorn at his friends throughout the entire movie! I did register some kerfuffle at one point but didn’t pay attention. Afterward, though, their area was an absolute mess! And, I heard one moviegoer complaining and saying that the boys ruined the movie for her and her son.

Shouldn’t there be some type of policing during the movies to make sure that everyone is behaving properly and not negatively affecting other people?

Movie Etiquette