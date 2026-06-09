I haven’t been to many movies since COVID hit, which I know is just over six years ago now. I was nervous about being around groups of strangers, even after the theatres reopened, and then I lost my job which made me a homebody because I couldn’t afford to go out.
Things have picked up for me, my anxieties have diminished and I have a new, better paying job that allows me to afford luxuries like going to the movies. I was surprised that all the theatres I frequent have assigned seating, and that there are rules about how many seats you can purchase and where, etc.
Recently, I’ve been to a few movies in a short period of time. I’m amazed at the number of ads, but that’s another issue. I really like the cartoon about the different types of people who are deemed annoying at a movie, i.e., the person on their phone, the talker, the person taking selfies and the person scrolling. But what they don’t touch on are teenage pranksters.
At the last movie I attended, there was a group of five boys. They got their snacks and drinks and sat down in front of me, but over. They were laughing and being a bit noisy while the ads were going on, and even a bit during the previews. But they seemed to quiet down for the movie.
What I didn’t know was that one of them was throwing popcorn at his friends throughout the entire movie! I did register some kerfuffle at one point but didn’t pay attention. Afterward, though, their area was an absolute mess! And, I heard one moviegoer complaining and saying that the boys ruined the movie for her and her son.
Shouldn’t there be some type of policing during the movies to make sure that everyone is behaving properly and not negatively affecting other people?
Movie Etiquette
I LOVE going to the theatre to see a movie! And I agree there are far too many ads at the beginning. My pet peeve is talkers, but your situation sounds equally annoying. It’s not a bad idea for theatres to have an attendant remain in the room when the lights go down, return in the middle of the show, and perhaps for 20 minutes before the end. If nothing else, those kids should have cleaned up after themselves.
I’ve noticed my girlfriend and her friend always whisper when they get together. She’s a new friend, but we’ve become close as couples. I like her boyfriend a lot. My girlfriend and I have a great relationship – it’s easy, open and honest. We trust each other.
We went out for dinner with this couple, and at the end of the meal, the other woman took my girlfriend by the arm and started walking ahead of us guys. They were giggling and whispering. At first, I thought it was sweet and I was happy for my girlfriend. But when we got home and I asked her what they were whispering about, she wouldn’t say. I found that strange since we’ve never had secrets.
And the same thing happened when we invited them to our place for dinner. I don’t like this. How do I talk to my girlfriend?
Whisper Woes
I don’t like it either. Your girlfriend won’t see the problem and will think you’re acting out of jealousy. You must be adamant with her that anyone who tries to get in between the two of you doesn’t have her best interests at heart. Talk to her and tell her how the whispering and secrets makes you feel.
I learned this lesson the hard way and I only hope you can get through to your girlfriend before it’s too late.
FEEDBACK Regarding the pretzel (April 7):
Reader – “It’s very likely she felt MORE secure sitting by you. Instead of being upset you should have taken it as a compliment.
“Maybe she was experiencing her own trauma (i.e. maybe she just lost a husband), or maybe she has a fear of flying. I would have simply asked her the question, explained how you felt and maybe suggested the seat immediately in front.
“But it was only a 75-minute flight. Couldn’t you have just sucked it up for that short period of time?”
Lisi – I agree with you. You never know what this woman was going through. Even if she had ZERO reason to sit with you, she made that choice. Show her kindness and compassion. I can understand your initial feeling of annoyance, but we ALL need to stop thinking so much about ourselves and think more about others.