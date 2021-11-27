For men who read your column, my story tells the other side of what can happen when your partner suddenly says “I’m done.”

That was my wife’s way of avoiding any honest and open discussion about our 14-year marriage.

Throughout that time, we were two professionals working in the same health-related office. Everyone thought we were the “perfect couple.”

We had our first child two years after we married, the second one a year later. They’re now 12 and 11.

We divorced two years ago and are co-parenting. It’s not easy, because during the two years of increasing tensions, she found flaws in my every dealing with our children.

Now, things are changing for me. Friends convinced me to start trying online-dating a year ago. I was pretty wary but was surprised that after just three “likes” I was talking to a very intelligent, interesting woman of 41. I’m 44.

Our discovery of each other’s interests and life experiences became so compelling, we both stopped using any dating apps and started just connecting with each other as regularly as possible.

There’s been Covid travel restrictions and we’re both working, plus I have my children half of every week (she has no kids). But when able to travel, we met for a long weekend halfway between our home cities.

There’s little doubt in either of our minds that we’ll end up living together.

It’ll take some time because I have to prepare the children for this new person coming into their lives. She was the eldest of four children when growing up and says she isn’t worried about becoming a “caring friend” to my kids.

My ex-wife can’t complain, because I soon found out after she left that she’d been preparing for her exit for at least two years due to a secret relationship with another man. Looking back, no surprise.

Now I understand why it had seemed that everything about her had changed even as we worked and lived together.

I hope other men benefit from my story and reading how much my life has improved when only ten months ago I was grieving my lost marriage.

The Man’s Side