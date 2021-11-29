My apparently loving husband drops everything when I need him... help with our kids, problems at my work, etc.

We have two beautiful girls - one, 17, is mine from a previous relationship. My husband and I met when she was eight-years-old.

We married three years later and had another daughter. I believe that he’s no different to either girl. Nothing seems to faze/bother him.

My problem arises when we’re with his family. They’re mostly great, except about one topic.

My older daughter’s allergic to peanuts. Over the past 10 years when this subject is raised, I get agitated. My sister-in-law believes that schools shouldn’t accommodate children with peanut allergies.

I was initially taken aback and didn’t confront her, nor did my husband. Periodically, she’s stated her opinion rudely and matter-of-factly.

I stand my ground without losing my temper. My husband says nothing!

My brother in-law says that he agrees with his wife, and I’m left visibly upset, feeling personally attacked.

They’re talking about the safety of children. My grown daughter understands her allergy but when she was little, I was terrified to send her to school!

My SIL has very strong, strange opinions and is a “poor-me” person.

I still try to like her because we’re family. And I fear I’ll someday lose my temper at her. But I also feel like I’m betraying my daughter.

And I’m so disappointed in my husband’s silence, it’s making me love and respect him less!

I’ve requested that he speak up. He doesn’t, though he’s stood up for less-worthy causes.

How do I make them understand how hurtful/upsetting their comments are? Does it show a lack of love for us on my husband’s side?

Sad