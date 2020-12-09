This is an open letter to the woman who’s trying to break up my marriage:

If you think it’s going to be a slam-dunk because you’re younger than me and pretty, forget it. I’m attractive, smart, and I know my husband in ways you cannot guess.

We share three children and the same values and hopes for them.

We survived one child’s serious health scare by taking turns staying up all night with her, clinging to each other long after the crisis passed.

We share parents/siblings on both sides, bonded over 15 years of marriage to all, plus a larger extended family whose values we share.

We advanced together - he in his profession, me in my chosen field, until I chose part-time work to accommodate the children’s extra-curricular activities.

Are you interested in picking up those tasks with my kids?

They involve driving and pickups, between 5pm and 8pm, and hanging around large, cold facilities.

You’ll need a plan for feeding them and yourself plus a meal to heat up back home for my husband.

Incidentally, we both fell deeply in love those 15 years ago, purchased together every piece of furniture for our first apartment, and were in full taste agreement when we bought our house.

Did you think it would be yours next? Were you planning to toss the hand towels with both our initials on them? (They were one of his gifts to me that first Christmas there.)

You have the advantage of being “new,” which during passion laced with cheating, can feel overwhelming, a sure win.

Not so fast! Our marriage is rooted in far more than that. Sex? Of course, even during your affair.

If you can actually draw my husband away from all that we’ve been and still are together, you can have him.

Because he won’t be the man I know and love.

Sincerely

PS - Have any advice for me, Ellie?