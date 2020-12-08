Dear Readers - Since so many relationship questions I receive are about online dating, reader’s experience with this topic can be very helpful.

Reader’s Commentary

“I’m a man who recently took a leap into online dating. A friend said it worked for someone she knew.

“I was skeptical after a relationship ended painfully for me. I had connected with someone without knowing much about her values or finances.

“My female friends and I discussed what would be important for a new relationship at this point in my life. We agreed that a relationship should be based on common values, financial independence, and an attraction to the person.

“Amazingly, I connected to a fine lady and exchanged a lot of personal information via daily emails.

“She was financially secure, and we had many common values. She’s a very caring person and didn’t want to hurt me.

“I said I’d only be connected if we met in person and the chemistry led to a committed relationship.

“Shortly after that, she suggested we end our conversations.

“So, for me, it was a positive experience without any emotional commitment.

“My advice to other online daters is the same as yours. Get to know the other person’s values and financial situation, before meeting in person.

“I also know from experience that it’s easy to fall for an attractive woman, after meeting face-to-face, without knowing much about her.

“Following are online dating tips from a Canadian-based matchmaker, Krystal Walker: