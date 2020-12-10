I married my high-school sweetheart. Shortly after, we purchased our dream house and fancy materialistic things with no debt and healthy savings.

When we discussed our dream for me to get pregnant, I panicked and realized how terrified and unready I was.

Ultimately, we divorced - the best and hardest decision I made for myself. I love him so much but was genuinely unhappy with him... Or was it me?

I was looking for a life partner but didn’t want to fulfill the housewife role any longer.

My ex is a great man. He deserves only the best. He works so hard and treated me like a queen. But I needed my independence and my own identity.

Currently, I’m dating two men. One, protective and smart, definitely doesn’t want a family but can’t imagine his life without me. He’s a rebel who can drive me mad, but I love his attention and affection.

Yet his life path is unclear. He doesn’t set any goals.

The other man’s more mature, with his goals established. He brings out my adventurous side and makes life meaningful.

However, I’m not attracted to him and actually cringe when he tries to hold my hand.

Our goals align, we love the same activities and adventures, we both love our families.

But he’s a sex freak and I’m not. He speaks to me in a disgusting way about sex. I’ve repeatedly told him how gross it makes me feel.

I’ve periodically blocked him from texting me because everything he says is related to sex! We’ve never been intimate, at my request.

The other man holds me to a higher respect. I love being intimate and affectionate with him.

He doesn’t have savings or a single goal but I’m truly happy with him.

My fear is that I’m getting older and maybe I’m just being young and stupid about my choice.

Should I get over my issues with the husband-material second man? I’ve dated many men and been turned off very fast.

Am I the problem? Maybe neither of these men are the right one.

Is It Me?