Or does a good-morning text suffice, followed by a text and zero communication through the day?

Is it normal to be on the phone together all day?

What’s important in a relationship in 2020? With texting and communicating online.

We’re all living in confusing times because what was once “normal” in our lives has been turned upside down.

Yes, technology has surged into every aspect of our relationships, changing how and when we communicate with others.

Moreover, we’re trying to maintain and/or develop healthy relationships during a pandemic for which we need to adjust many of our activities.

The result is that many people spend a great deal of time on their smart phones - checking for/sending messages and expecting instant responses, relying on texts to resolve disagreements (lots of luck!), and feeling hurt and ignored if there’s no calls/messages back.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has entered our relationships. If you weren’t already committed within the same protective bubble, the lockdown has either made you take risks (if not affecting you, then maybe your grandparents).

Or you rushed to move together despite not being sure you two were compatible.

Or, one of you got laid off, while the other’s in an essential service, and you hardly get to see each other in person.

What to do? Accept that these are unusual times, but that this, too, shall pass. Most science and health experts predict with back-up from research, that with a safe vaccine and hopefully with general compliance, we’ll be back to “normal” by next spring/summer.

How to manage relationships until then? Try not to make major decisions that involve change and upheaval if not necessary.

Living with abuse, for example, demands seeking change and protection of everyone at risk.

Use this time the best you can - there are many professional counsellors offering their services online. Many communities offer mental-health and wellness services.

Take advantage of virtual offerings presenting music, dance, plays, art, and join webinars on interesting topics.

Keep informed and occupied beyond scanning Facebook and other social media that overwhelm with unverified information and others’ personal dissatisfactions.

What’s most important in a relationship in 2020, is getting through challenges with all the determination, and positivity you can muster. It will pass.