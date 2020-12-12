How do I get through a lockdown with a husband who’s cheated?

There were a couple of incidents in the past, when he was on the road for a sales company. I was knee-deep in young children then.

He slipped up with an excuse of being ordered to stay another night away. I got a phone call asking why he hadn’t shown up at work, and we had a huge fight when he returned.

He promised “never again.” Then it happened a few years later when the kids were teenagers. I threatened divorce and he ended it.

With adult children now on their own, he barely hid an affair a year ago.

We went to counselling as a last resort because I said he either had to leave or there could be no more affairs.

Counselling helped. We both were forced to see how we’d pushed the other away without realizing it. We learned how we each needed to change certain habits that divided us.

Things were fine till the pandemic got worse, and now we’re in lockdown again.

We’re not able to do what we learned from counselling - no “dating” each other by going to things we used to love, like dining in our favourite restaurant, or holding hands in a movie theatre, etc.

Instead, the bitterness has returned. He remembers every word that the counsellor said about me, when I was in the wrong. I remember the smarmy texts he sent his last “girlfriend” when I snooped his phone.

How do we get through this? Is it the last chance for us? Or the end for two people who’ve lost the ability to ever love each other again?

Feeling Hopeless