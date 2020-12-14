I’ve met a man through a work friend and something’s definitely happening, but I don’t know if I should stop it because he’s married.

He also has three daughters and I’m thinking about what I would’ve felt like had my father left our home for another woman.

One of his daughters is 16, in high school. I’m only nine years older than her, so she’d never look at me as a mother... probably more like a stepmother she’d hate!

The man is 43, and very young in his ways.

His wife thinks that he’s working late, while she has dinner every night with her daughters and talks with her parents online. He’s usually home by 10pm.

He has a good job in a small company. He’s mostly in the office alone due to Covid. So, no one’s aware of where he is or where he goes once his work’s done.

We’ve been seeing each other for the past few months, meeting only at my place now, though he used to take me to dinner. I was hesitant at first because he’s married.

I’ve flirted with other married men, had drinks with others, but this is my first relationship with one.

He sometimes talks about his wife or his kids, and I feel awkward.

Is this my conscience telling me to end this because of hurting these girls whom I don’t know?

Their mother never did me any harm, but then I think, if he still loved her, he wouldn’t be with me!

Do these relationships ever work out?

The Younger Woman