I’m 30 and met a guy, 36, from another country who was working in my office building on a special project.

We dated for several months, became intimate and both expressed feelings for each other.

When he’d asked me to join him on a week’s vacation to the sun, I agreed, wondering if he was planning to discuss our future together while we’d be away.

We were only in the hotel four days when news on the new virus started to get intense. He kept calling his parents as well as his sister, back in their city.

He couldn’t focus on anything else. Our plane trip back here was filled with silences, as he only wanted to read the newspaper.

He didn’t call the next day and when I texted him, he said he was trying to figure out a lot of things. The next day he texted that he had a plane ticket to return “home” and was quitting the work project here.

I said I needed to see him in person, and talk this out. He said he was sorry, but he knew where his responsibilities were.

I was crushed.

It’s been over two weeks, and he’s only responded to three of my emails, with abrupt excuses: “I’m sorry.” “I had no choice.”

“It wasn’t about you, it’s what I had to do.”

Is he using the virus as an excuse because we got too close too soon? What do you think?

Dumped and Devastated