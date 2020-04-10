My husband of 20 years and I (both late-40s) work in completely different fields. He’s spent years with the same company, becoming an executive with his own large office and an executive assistant.

I’ve worked at home since we’re married, except for rushing about to appointments in other people’s offices, meeting with noisy creative people.

Now, we’re both required to stay home because of Covid-19, except to get groceries, medications and other essential needs.

And, though we love each other, we’re driving each other crazy!

We’re lucky to live in a fairly spacious three-bedroom condo. (His adult son from a previous marriage lives in another city.)

But we can’t find a satisfying work routine in the same environment.

I must work with lots of light coming in from a window, and upbeat music in the background. He requires an environment as close to silent as possible.

I take many breaks from sitting - to get a coffee, or lift some weights in the spare room, or talk online with a friend. He sits unmoving for an hour, then walks around his large desk 15 times, and sits down again.

I’ve always made casual, quick lunches on my own. He’s used to an hour’s lunch break and now wants to discuss his work or the news of the virus in the middle of the day.

(I’m following news flashes as they come in, totally used to multi-tasking and responding to all cell-phone “pings.”)

Help! There’s tension building between us and I’m getting more worried about whether the marriage is going to survive than about our health!

Suggestions?