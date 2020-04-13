I’m a single woman, 37, who wasn’t able to celebrate Easter other than to have an online conversation (and shed tears) with the man I love.

He’s 39, legally separated, and co-parenting two young children. He joined his kids and his ex-wife for Easter dinner, and then, taking precautions regarding COVID-19, he said he felt that he shouldn’t see me in person.

He said he was protecting me from any exposure to the virus that we couldn’t rule out.

I met him a year ago. We dated casually for about six months, then started having weekend sleepovers.

As the medical experts’ instructions about the virus got more serious, we were both no longer going to offices, and working instead at our own separate places.

But the weekend plan changed as his children were no longer in school and he spent more time with them at his former home, or they slept at his apartment.

Their mother insisted that he couldn’t have the children stay there overnight anymore, because she knew he sometimes had other “guests.”

I get it, that she has to protect the children. But we have a relationship to protect too.

We’re already social distancing by working apart. We’re not old people nor have serious health conditions.

The children are home with their mother, not at day care or school.

Is he just getting involved again with his ex-wife? Is she taking advantage of the situation to ease him back into a marriage?

(She didn’t want the break-up at the time and blamed his “restlessness” and work ambitions. He’s more laid-back now but that’s partly my doing and partly his being out of her constant “family-first” lectures).

How can we, as a couple who aren’t yet living together full time, deal with the current restrictions on our lives?

Am I overreacting because my only living parent is in another country with his own second family?

Alone on Easter