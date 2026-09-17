My brother and his wife are going through a very rough patch in their relationship and needed some time alone this summer. I offered for them to come to the cottage, as a family, and then leave the kids with me for two weeks. I adore my niece and nephew and was over the moon to have them to myself for a few weeks. They were so easy to be around, and they get along incredibly well with my children.

After two weeks, my brother called and said that his wife was coming to get the kids, and he was taking a few days alone. I was fine with that; my brother and I are close, but I also adore his wife and was happy to have a few days alone with her.

She was supposed to arrive on Thursday but didn’t. I tried contacting my brother but knew he was off-grid fishing so wasn’t surprised when he was MIA. Friday, my SIL arrived very late in the evening and was clearly inebriated. I managed to get her to bed before the kids saw her and immediately called my brother, but still no response.

Early the next morning, he called and I told him what had happened. He freaked out and insisted I keep her and the kids at the cottage until he arrived. When my SIL awoke, the first thing she did was beg me not to tell my brother, but I admitted I already had. She became hysterical and I had to get my mom to come over from her cottage and take all the grandchildren over to her place for the day.

My brother arrived and they went at it. I tried to leave, but he wanted me there as a witness. It was awful! And now I have the kids until they start school at the end of September, when mine start after Labour Day.

How do I handle this mess, and still be a good mom and a good aunt?

In Too Deep