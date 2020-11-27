I’m the middle child. My older sister had financial issues and moved in with my younger sister (both unmarried).

All was well. They decided to get a dog.

Several years later, “older sister” has moved in with her boyfriend. The sisters worked out a “custody” agreement for the dogs (now two of them).

Then, older sister suddenly decided that one dog wasn’t coping well when at younger sister’s home (she also has several cats).

When “younger sister” went to pick up the dog, she was denied him. A nasty fight erupted, and older sister’s boyfriend got involved.

At a next-day veterinary appointment for the held-back dog, which “younger” knew about, she showed up at the vet and took the dog from her sister.

Another yelling match. Older sister called the police, falsely claiming her sister assaulted her.

She also called animal welfare authorities, accusing her of animal abuse and housing too many pets (not true, and potentially harmful to younger sister’s job status).

She’s cut contact with older sister.

I’ve told both that they screwed up big and suggested counselling to get beyond this incident, to no avail.

Our terminally ill father’s terribly upset. I feel both are watching to see who’s side I’m taking (neither).

How can I get them to meet/decide a peaceful resolution to bring harmony back to our family?

Middle of a Mess