I’m shattered! My wife of 14 years has been cheating on me. I’d believed our marriage was rock solid.

We met at university, studying economics. She’d already planned her rise to the top in her family’s business.

I’m a self-employed business consultant - a choice we agreed on, so I’d have time for managing our lifestyle, the children’s education and special pursuits.

Our daughter’s age 11, our son’s age nine.

I’d noticed my wife’s bedside iPad left open recently when she rushed out to an early meeting. The enlarged bolded message about sex caught my eye.

I recognized the sender’s email. He’s her company manager. He’s been to my home, chatted with my children, drank my wine.

I called my wife and told her to come home while the children were at school. She arrived with the crisis-mode detachment of her work life:

She “didn’t mean for it to happen.” And her co-cheater “hadn’t expected things would become serious.”

Does it mean it was “okay” if he just carried on having sex indefinitely with his married female boss?

She said a civilized divorce would be best for all.

I’m stunned that she could carry off that guilt-free approach without embarrassment.

Do I just accept that we start divorce negotiations?

What about the kids? I give them breakfast, drive them to school, take them to after-school sports, help them with homework...

Where do I begin to deal with this shock, my anger, my tears?

Shattered Husband