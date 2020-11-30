I'm back in the dating scene and I'm meeting some men whose wives have died, which is a new experience for me. Is it normal for men to talk frequently about their deceased wives? While I understand the trauma of losing a loved one, I believe in not making it a focal point of conversation, just as I haven't talked about my ex-husband. Any insight from you would be greatly appreciated.

Welcome to the complexities of “mature” dating, especially when someone - the widower OR the widow - keeps mentioning, describing, and recounting memories of their late spouse.

None of these recollections are meant as a comparison to you. Nor does it always mean that the storyteller isn’t ready to date (though it sometimes does).

Mostly, the person is telling you about his/her own life.

Single daters also do this, though it doesn’t sound mournful when they’re describing people whom they chose to leave behind. Nor when angrily describing those who dumped them.

A spouse of many years who’s passed away is still a major part of their lived history - the family they raised, the highlights over many years, and their tough times.

How to handle these recounting? Listen.

You’ll learn far more about the person you’re with than you expected. Far more than if you just had drinks together. More than just rushing into a physical relationship, no matter the attraction of the moment.

However, it can go on for too long. Some people use “the story” like a blockade. They’re not ready for intimacy but that’s about them and uncertainty about taking that next step. It’s not about you.

Best to address a persistent overlay of grief in dating a widower or widow head-on:

As in, “I’d really like to get to know you better in the present, not just from your past. When you’re comfortable about doing that, I sincerely hope you’ll be in touch with me.”