I immigrated to this country in my late-20s, after obtaining an honours degree elsewhere overseas.

Accepted into a master’s degree course here, I studied and also worked in the evenings assisting several professors.

The hardest part of my growing hard-earned acceptance was suffering the suspicions and nasty gossip of other women.

Some were junior staffers and other assistants within the university hierarchy, while two were the wives of professors with whom I worked.

Gossip among the juniors invented that I gave “favours” to my professors. Later, rumours persisted that I was sleeping with two different men for whom I worked (all lies).

When I achieved my own professional business based on my degree and faculty honours, I dissociated from those earlier connections, and built my current good reputation. But I’ll never forget that it was the women who were so quick to misjudge, denigrate, and spread ugly misinformation about me.

These were my so-called “sisters” in a field where even better-qualified women still had to prove themselves as good as the men.

I could’ve taken legal and/or human-rights recourse at some point, but I chose to just prove everyone wrong.

Today, I’m successful, happily married, the mother of two smart early-teenage girls.

I believe that accomplishing my dreams was a better choice than wasting my energy on anger or revenge.

Will your female readers agree with me?

I Did It My Way