Reader’s Commentary “Ellie, keep up with the non-COVID issues. Just because there's a virus doesn't mean everything else in our lives is magically resolved.”

Ellie - So true! Many of the relationship issues that arose before and during the coronavirus, still occupy people’s minds.

My husband of 25 years died five years ago. I was lost.

I moved to a small apartment and tried to stay afloat financially as well as emotionally (we’d both had freelance jobs that we loved, but didn’t build security). We had no children.

Three years ago, I met a man whose wife had died three years prior. He owns a thriving business, a large home, a country cottage and is closely involved with his two adult children and several grandchildren.

To our great surprise, we fell in love with each other.

The problems that then arose are easy to guess. Though his younger daughter is welcoming and happy for her dad, the older daughter is highly suspicious that I’m after his money and lifestyle.

His son-in-law, the older daughter’s husband who has some business partnerships with my “boyfriend,” is distant and cool with me.

When, as a couple, we started travelling together, I didn’t know how to handle the obvious development of our relationship when speaking to his children. I left it all up to him.

But now, the virus pandemic has put a spotlight on the question of where do we go from here.

At first, when we returned from our last trip together, we self-quarantined in our separate homes. But now, when we may be required to “stay home” as much as possible for longer periods, and during new outbreaks, I’m thinking we should discuss moving in together.

But I’m sure that if I raise that suggestion, his older daughter and husband will see it as proof of my ambitions regarding his house and money.

How do I handle this sensitive discussion at a time of so much general worry about the future?

In Love and Alone