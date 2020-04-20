My daughter divorced her husband several years ago. They share a young teen and an older one, 50-50. It’s worked surprisingly well for all concerned.

The older child, studying at university, had been home infrequently. With the virus situation, she’s returned.

Now, both daughters do not want to spend that time with their father. He’s not been maligned by my daughter. The trouble is that he’s extremely lazy.

He has social issues, is close to being a recluse, and tends to flare up when the kids do something that displeases him.

He goes to his job and returns home. When the girls visit, they do grocery shopping, return to his house and stay there all the days allocated to him.

They watch TV and movies. Any suggestion of another activity is rejected - no games, cooking, walking, skating, etc.

He won’t see a counsellor (suggested many times when my daughter was attempting to save their marriage).

The situation is worse now. The older girl will be returning to university when the virus situation changes, but my younger granddaughter will still be dealing with her father for the next four years.

They’ve talked together and with their mother about speaking to their dad but, haven’t worked up the courage to do so.

My daughter would be relieved if she had total custody but is reluctant to interfere with her daughters’ relationship with their father.

She can’t discuss things with him as he cut her off, and all of her family, the day she left.

We know that he loves his daughters. But he’s a negative person, always has been.

If she and the girls decide they want to live with her, how does she go about it? She never used a lawyer but had a mediator finalize the divorce and financial arrangements.

Concerned Grandmother