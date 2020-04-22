I’m a single mom with an eight-year-old daughter. We’ve been on our own for two years and have no family living in our city.

I’m still working, though from home now because of the coronavirus. My boss is very understanding and our at-home routine is working fine.

Over the past year, before the virus, my daughter made friends with a same-age boy in her class. He lives alone with his single mom who still must go to her workplace because her job there is considered essential.

She and I have become close friends, too.

With schools closed, she’s been dropping the boy at our place for his online classes, so he’s not home alone and she doesn’t have to involve a grandparent who’s in self-quarantine after being away.

The boy has also slept over here on occasions when his mom had to work late.

My problem is the gossip that’s been circulated about us - nasty judgments about us as moms, and shaming comments about our allowing the children to have contact during stay-home orders.

We’re women friends trying to do the best for our kids during a tough situation for everyone.

How do we handle these judgements and speculations?

Disgusted