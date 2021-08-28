I divorced my second husband five years ago. I had no other choice.

I’ve been successfully self-employed throughout my adult life. When I met this man, I had two older children and an amicable divorce from their father. I was swept off my feet by the romantic-seeming new man who came to work for me.

We were living/working together in a country very different/far from our separate home countries.

He soon revealed his true nature, complaining about his job and arguing with me publicly. He also expected me to be the only source of money for our life together.

I did whatever necessary to divorce, ending up with me supporting him, indefinitely. I even paid for his lawyer.

I have full custody of our daughter, now 11, yet I still have to pay her father for child support.

She didn’t want to see him because of his constant ranting against me.

When one of my older children moved to another country for advanced studies, I moved there too. I took a break from work projects and focused on making my young daughter feel secure in her new surroundings and school.

After a short while, my ex secretly moved there too, very close to my place. I’d just paid a full-year’s lease. It may sound foolish that I stayed, but I believed that despite all his anger, he’d never hurt us.

I enrolled my daughter in a private school which honoured my instruction that her father can never take her home with him. She still doesn’t want to see him due to the daily guilt-inducing emails he sends her and me, too, saying “I can’t live without you.”

I sought legal help in this country and was advised that all he can insist on, due to my daughter’s young age, is that my ex must copy my lawyer on all these emails.

My closest girlfriend here considers my ex a “psycho-stalker.” I can’t let myself believe that or it’d destroy me. What’s your advice to keep my daughter safe?

Divorce Nightmare