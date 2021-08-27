My fiancé likes porn. I don’t. He’ll watch porn whenever he has free time, or on a guys-only night with his buddies. But it’s affecting our sex life because he’s always trying to convince me to do things I’m not willing to do.

We’ve been together for almost eight years so I dislike having to keep stating my boundaries on some sexual activity.

He’s 32, has an okay job, but sometimes acts like a randy teenager, urging me to “just try it.” (We’re planning to marry in a few months but I sometimes wonder if I’m making a big mistake.)

I love him and he says he loves me. But I feel like he’s almost cheating when he goes on porn sites for hours when we could be having romantic sex. Instead, he’s watching strangers and finding that exciting!

We’ve had arguments about this from the beginning but he’s stayed with me since I was 22.

I’ve told him how sick it is that porn stars have expensive surgeries to make their sexual parts look extreme, and that they’re making a fortune from people like him who can’t afford wasted time and money.

Are eight years together enough to predict a happy future? Is his porn addiction going to carry on even after we have children? Am I selfish to not give him what he wants (he’s said this)?

Porn is My Enemy