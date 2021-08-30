I’ve lived in my condo for about 20 years, enjoying the privacy and anonymity of a simple nod and smile to my neighbours. I suffer from social anxiety disorder and have physical reactions when in uncomfortable situations.

Recently, a neighbour jumped over my comfort line. I believe this person is just an aggressive extrovert. But after our initial, “Hello,” the situation became a nightmare for me.

We don’t have a “conversation,” as it’s more a monologue. Whenever this person sees me, it begins.

Before I can even say that I’m in a hurry, this person is already half-way into many monologues.

The topics are always about everyone else in the building – people I don’t know or care to know. There’s never a natural break, so I’m often stuck there for long periods of time, feeling symptomatic.

When this person wanted to drop off a note to me, the concierge provided the unit number.

Now I’m regularly getting notes under my door. They contain things this person thinks that I “might be interested in knowing.” They appear once or twice weekly.

It’s become so bad that my symptoms appear as soon as I push the elevator button. If I see that this person’s in the parking lot, I drive on and wait it out. I’m angry that this person has pushed themselves into my life.

I’m frustrated that my home and my safe place have become a virtual prison. I don’t want to live like this but I don’t know how to handle it.

Exasperated