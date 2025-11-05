My roommate LOVES to post on social media. She literally has her camera on from the minute she gets up in the morning. She does a GRWM video several times a week, a morning routine video, a meal prep video, and a “help me choose my footwear” video all before leaving the house! I’m not as into social media as she is, but I don’t care that she does all this posting. I think it’s ridiculous and funny at the same time. My issue is that because I live in the same house, I can’t be in the bathroom when she’s live, or the kitchen, or the hallway, or wherever! And because she spends so much time on her content, she’ll then leave the bathroom with all her stuff lying around, the kitchen will look like a bomb hit it, and there will be a pile of shoes by the front door discarded based on which ones her viewers suggested she wear that minute. I can’t deal with her camera and her mess one day longer! What do I do? On screen

I must be missing something here because the answer seems too obvious – MOVE OUT! If you don’t own the property you live in, then just move out. If you’ve signed a lease, then sublet. Or maybe your roommate wants to live alone and will pay your half. If the place is yours, then check the legalities in your area, but gently ask her to leave. Give her however much notice you’re legally obliged to give and ask her to move out. Just remember that you’ll have to live with her a bit longer knowing one of you is leaving. So be kind.

My wife follows American politics far too much. She watches American news outlets for hours a day and when she's not watching, she's on the internet researching American politics. I'm not allowed to have my own opinion unless it's 100 per cent the same as what she believes. If I express anything else, I get accused of being a communist and get the cold shoulder for hours, sometimes even days. I've asked her to get some hobbies, friends or anything that keeps her away from American politics. This has been going on for over 10 years, and I don't know what else to do or say. I'm sick and tired of every waking moment hearing about you know who. Any suggestions? Done with MAGA

Ten years is a long time to not be able to speak your mind or have your own opinion. Why have you let it go this long? A difference in opinion is OK in a marriage, as long as you two aren’t opposed on absolutely everything. But most importantly, there needs to be a level of respect for each other’s opinions, and boundaries. In this specific case, your wife can watch her news shows, but maybe not in the common room, and preferably with the sound off, or her headphones on. Same goes for her internet scrolling. And you need to agree to disagree and NOT discuss politics. She has pushed it to that extreme since you say she insists you agree with her or you get the cold shoulder. To maintain peace in your home, politics must not be a topic of conversation, at least for a period of time. You could also consider marriage counselling. For others having a similar issue: if the situation is new, you can still have heated discussions AS LONG AS you can keep your emotions in check and not allow the political debate to sour your deep connection with the person you’re engaging with, whether that be a parent, a sibling or a spouse.

FEEDBACK Regarding the perfume (Aug. 9): Reader – “A colleague is engaging in wildly

inappropriate behaviour but the woman should change her behaviour and stop wearing perfume? Should women also not wear revealing clothes because they might be sexually assaulted? A woman needs to change something about herself to stop a man behaving in a totally inappropriate and unprofessional manner? “This woman doesn’t need to change anything about herself; her colleague is wildly out of line. Why are you offering such regressive blame-the-victim advice and placing the onus on a woman for a man's bad behaviour? “Also, it’s up to the woman how she handles her colleague's behaviour, not her husband. He can support her, but she gets to decide how she handles this situation.”

A Concerned Mental Health Professional

Lisi – I clearly stated, “If I were your wife, I would stop wearing my perfume at work simply because of that. That gives me the ick.” ME!