Every so often, a young man will knock on my door selling household goods, such as tinfoil, plastic wrap, recycle bags and plastic bags in various sizes. It’s always a different boy, and he’s always trying to raise money for his basketball team. The products are good quality, name brand products, sold in multiples, but with a hugely inflated price tag. It’s an easy sell to busy mothers at dinner time, and I’m happy to support young people in their dreams. But the prices are so inflated that I don’t think I can justify the expense anymore. How do I say no without sounding cheap and unsupportive? Gauged

Well, you don’t HAVE to open the door. That’s one way of avoiding the situation. Or you could choose to purchase just one item, knowing that it’s overpriced but feeling good that you are supporting a good cause. If that still doesn’t sit right, you could always decline the offer but give them an amount that is comfortable for you as a donation.

There have been many stories regarding “customer service” lacking or completely missing. I have similar experiences, but via online websites. I have experienced numerous occasions recently where I had submitted a question to a company or organization via email or online portal, that was published on their website and have received nothing in response. I received one email auto-response stating that their published email address is NOT regularly monitored. So, why even publish it? I have also experienced where the published phone number does not have voice message capabilities. Not everyone is able to place a call between the office hours, usually nine to five. My only recourse has been to send emails to senior management. Google and LinkedIn are excellent tools for locating such contact information. Once management starts getting pestered, responses are usually issued. But why do I have to go to such extremes? Frustrated but persistent

Let’s be clear: you don’t HAVE to do anything. You CHOOSE to go to these extremes. I completely agree that publishing email addresses and phone numbers that aren’t monitored seems futile and an exercise in frustration for the customer. But thankfully we live in a world where we have choice. Looking to interact with a new heating company and they’re not responding? Find another. Hoping to purchase a blanket and they’re not replying to your inquiries? Find another company who makes blankets. I recognize that it’s not always that simple (I had a similar issue with a faulty purchase, and they never got back to me), but don’t allow yourself to get caught up in it. You’re just wasting your own energy. I’m not unsympathetic, but the truth is, they don’t care. So don’t allow their lack of humanity to affect you negatively. Move on.

Recycle, garbage; garbage, recycle. My son purchased a piece of furniture for his room to replace a broken item. We took the broken one apart as best we could and put it on the street on garbage day. The garbage collectors didn’t take it. We assumed they must have left it for the recycle trucks. So, the following week, we took it out to the street on recycle day. The collection people didn’t take it. The following week, I managed to speak to the garbage collectors who maintained it was recycle. And the week after that, I managed to speak with recycle who maintained it was garbage. Now what? Flip Flop

Now you put the broken and dismantled furniture into your car and drive it over to the tip. You may have to pay a nominal fee depending on the material and size. They may also tell you that it could have gone in garbage or recycle. But it didn’t. Choose your battles.

FEEDBACK Regarding the perfume and the hair smeller (Aug. 9): Reader – “The woman should be able to wear whatever perfume she wants, and the co-worker needs to be told by her to stop smelling her hair. If he persists, she needs to report him to Human Resources. He may have a history of creepy behaviour. Silence is not the answer.”

Reader #2 – “Wow. You were way off telling the man his wife should stop wearing her perfume because of a man's misbehaviour. “She needs to keep an eye out and if she notices the guy smelling her hair, confront him. How did the husband even know the guy was doing it in the first place? If the husband saw it, he should have spoken up. “Maybe hubby is overly jealous and is imagining things. Whatever the case, it is not the woman who should change to stop the smeller.”