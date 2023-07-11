My daughter and her boyfriend have decided to take the summer, travel and find work along the way. In my opinion, they’re still young, so I insisted they had a place to stay and a job lined up for the first leg of their trip.

I like her boyfriend a lot. He’s very easygoing and respectful. I wasn’t concerned for her safety knowing he would be with her. However, neither are highly motivated and could easily fall into a lazy pattern of sleeping late, hanging about, and not working – which is why I insisted they have a job to go to.

They left about a month ago; they both found work in a resort with rooms on-site. Because of their age, they weren’t allowed to live together, so they were each given a roommate in the gender specific “dorm.” At first, they both enjoyed their jobs and I was so happy for both of them.

Unfortunately, a new manager has taken over my daughter’s department and he’s very tough. He seems to be doing everything in his power to keep the kids apart. He has changed her schedule twice this past week so she can’t see her boyfriend.

She’s been calling me several times daily, completely miserable. This isn’t what she signed up for, and I agree. She wants to quit, and her boyfriend will follow suit. They’ll get paid what they’re owed, but it won’t be pretty as they’ll be breaking their contracts.

How do I advise her?

Parenting from Afar