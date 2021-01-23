How do I convince my mother that she no longer has a voice in my love life?

I was 26 when I introduced her to the man I’d marry. He was good-looking, casual and amusing, working in his family’s very successful business.

My mother said he was cocky, self-important, and would break my heart. She was right. We divorced six years later when I discovered he’d been cheating with his co-worker, whom he later married, then divorced.

Whenever my mother hears anything about my ex, she’s quick with, “I told you so.”

I’m now involved with a man I love in a far deeper, trusting way. He’s also divorced and values, as I do, our being absolutely sure of each other.

But my mother’s cold to him and warns me that I’m “not a good judge of men.”

She persists, even though we’ve been living together for two years. My friends think we’re a great couple, even under the test of living/working in close quarters through a pandemic.

My partner would like us to marry, and I mostly agree. We both want to celebrate our union that way.

But my mother says she won’t attend rather than approve my making another “huge mistake.”

I’m 36 now, committed to this man. How do I continue a relationship with my mother when she won’t even acknowledge him? Should I just not have a wedding because she won’t attend? (It would’ve been small - ten people if allowed - or just a virtual event).

My Partner or My Mom?