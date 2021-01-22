I’m losing it in this marriage. She was the first girl I’d met on the internet, eight years ago.

Several dates later, she stayed over. I had to work next morning, so gave her my key to lock up.

But after a while of her yelling at me whenever I’d go out and constant accusations of cheating, I asked her to move out. She refused.

I began to drink more. When I tried to break up, she’d threaten to inform my parents that I was a heavy drinker. She kept refusing my suggestions that she leave. She was in school so I didn’t want to impact her education by insisting.

When she finished school, it was a good time to end it, but she’d bought herself an engagement ring. She ignored my saying I couldn’t be engaged.

She experienced many lows throughout the next couple of years - being in a bad workplace, and then getting caught innocently in the midst of a street shooting which killed two people and wounded others.

Her wedding planning gave her something to focus on and distract her. She couldn’t/wouldn’t accept my not wanting to get married, threatening harming herself.

Now I’m miserable and don’t know what to do. We’re incompatible. She’s very anxious about the world; I’m adventurous and social.

I’m accused of always putting her down and not understanding her.

Married and Miserable