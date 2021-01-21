Is it possible to “divorce” your own relatives from your life?

I’m a gay man in my 40’s whose father passed away 20 years ago. I came out to him years prior. He was very accepting and supportive, though I’d been the most scared of telling him.

He reminded me that I was still his son and he loved me no matter what.

Fast forward 20 years and I’ve learned that my extended family, mostly my uncles (my father’s brothers) have been less than supportive, despite falsely showing that they were to my face and on social media.

I learned of the hurtful things being said about me from a then-teenage cousin who’d innocently asked, “How did you come out to your parents?”

I told her that it was a scary moment but very positive as both parents were very supportive and tried their best to understand and accept it.

She was very surprised and revealed that my uncles and aunts had been talking about how my father would never accept who I was if he saw what I’d become... which was odd to me because they weren’t aware of my coming-out story.

Naturally I was hurt and very angry that these people had decided to change my narrative to fit theirs and also say things about my father, particularly now that he isn’t alive to defend himself.

It's been a few years since and my anger’s subsided but never forgotten. They never apologized and I know it’ll never happen. I’ve decided to be cordial when I eventually see them at family gatherings.

But I’m opting out of any kind of relationship with them, and basically “divorced” them. I feel that relatives who aren’t cheering for me aren’t people I need or want in my life.

The issue is my mom. When this all came to light, she was disappointed in her in-laws and very protective of me. She’s often said, “there’s no room for homophobia in my house.”

She also still harbours resentment towards my “ex-uncles,” and periodically raises it only to get riled up.

We were recently told of my cousin’s engagement and Mom immediately said, “I’m not going to the wedding.”

Though I’m thankful for her loyalty, I find that she’s making it all about her, when it was me those ex-relatives had talked about.

The thought of going to this wedding and having to lie to my family about why Mom’s not there gives me anxiety. She’s quite stubborn and can be petty. I don’t know if it’s even worth it to try and convince her to attend because her letting go seems impossible.

Confused Gay Son