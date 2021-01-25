I’m 33, still living at home and helping out. My mom, my younger brother, 21, my grandmother and uncle are all in poor health.

My grandmother’s demanding of my mother who’s had depression and anxiety for years. My uncle’s deaf and suffers from schizophrenia. My younger brother has substance abuse, issues with alcohol and marijuana, and possibly some anxiety and self-esteem issues.

I feel like I can’t make my own feelings known.

Sharing how all this affects me just makes things worse. My mom, who goes to work, says it’s worse for her. My brother says he’s listened to me but shows indifference.

On New Year’s Eve, Mom opened the alcohol which I knew was a bad idea. My brother had three glasses of wine within an hour. Mom kept saying he’ll stop.

Just before midnight things broke down. My brother only talks openly and honestly when drunk and then doesn’t stop.

He made some jokes about my work from home, apparently forgetting exactly what I do. It bothered me. Then he started crying and I felt like a failure.

Regardless of anything I do to bring our family together or talk to him or Mom about their issues, it ends up in conflict. Nothing changes.

I feel useless, disrespected and I finally shared that. I haven’t talked to him for a couple of days. Mom wants me to forgive him but I refused. I’ll talk to him when I’m ready.

I still live here because I know she needs help managing things, but seeing that my feelings aren’t worthy of being acknowledged is very upsetting.

I want to be there for them all, but is it selfish of me to want my feelings to not be dismissed?

I’ve had thoughts of moving out but it’d feel like I’m abandoning my mother within this situation.

Fed Up with Family