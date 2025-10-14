A friend of mine has discovered a drug, through a friend of hers, that she now takes often. I was surprised to hear about it, especially in its format, and did some research. It’s a prescription drug and only meant to be used as needed. Her friend uses them for religious reasons so had plenty of extra. She uses them as preventative medicine when she’s fasting. But our mutual friend uses them as a kick. I’m concerned about her health because it can be an addictive substance. How can I help her see that what she is doing is dangerous and reckless? Caffeine-free

Your sign off gives me reason to believe you’re talking about the caffeine suppositories used by some people on days when they are fasting to stave off that well-known caffeine headache. I have never tried them myself so cannot speak personally about their effectiveness. However, I have heard that they do the trick and help coffee drinkers who need to abstain and then suffer migraines. I did some research myself and see what you mean. I thought they were over the counter, but clearly, they are not. It is reckless and thoughtless of the person doling them out like candy. I suggest showing your friend the research (easy to find on Google) and hoping she can read the information and absorb it. If not, you may have to speak to someone closer to her, like a parent, partner, or whomever. If you’re it, then you may have to take her to a doctor.

Can you confirm whether your content is fictional or true stories? My girlfriend is concerned your column is using narratives from her life in a bully fashion. Someone Unknown

Since I don’t know you, or your girlfriend, you can be certain that my narratives are not from her life. However, you have just verified for all my readers that many people have similar issues, and that common problems are common. Which means that people can find some reassurance in my columns that strike a chord with them, that they are not alone in their suffering, that other people are going through similar issues and troubles, and that other people can empathize with your situation. If your girlfriend has an issue she’d like help with, please have her email me.

My daughter’s best friend’s grandfather is a very wealthy man. He has bestowed his wealth on to his child, the parent of this young girl. And though still young, and working, this family lives an opulent lifestyle. However, this child doesn’t know anything different, so for her, this is “normal.” We do not have generational wealth, nor do my husband and I make a large income combined. We stress every month about finances, unfortunately. But we are generous with our children, enjoy our lives and do the best we can with what we’ve got. Unfortunately, as the girls get older, mine has started noticing the discrepancy. Recently, it was her friend’s birthday, and my daughter made her a card and bought her a gift she knew she would like. But when my daughter went over to her house and saw the abundance of gifts from her parents (which easily equalled over $1,000), my daughter was ashamed of her homemade card and token gift. How can I teach her to be herself, to love her life and to understand the difference? Money, money, money

Life lessons are sometimes tough to swallow. We can all find people in our lives who have “more”; but if you turn your head, you’ll always find people who have less. Teach your daughter to be happy for other people, no matter what, and to understand that everyone is different, but money especially doesn’t make anyone “better.”

FEEDBACK Regarding flatulence (April 16; July 10): Reader – “Oftentimes there is laughter about this condition. The seriousness and discomfort related are ignored. Trapped gas in the system can be so debilitating and painful. Around the world there are treatments/home remedies to relieve the discomfort: baking soda and water, hot cornmeal porridge, fennel tea etc. However, these are just temporary reliefs. “My point is that passing gas is no laughing matter. Oftentimes when one is able to burp, it’s a relief. But gas buildup can be caused by many factors; it’s not an easy problem to solve.”

FEEDBACK Regarding smelly cat (July 15): Reader – “Your reply totally missed the point. When a guy needs deodorant, what he really needs is a shower. Deodorant only masks the smell; it does not eliminate it. Only a good shower can get rid of the smell.”

Lisi – Agreed. But she asked me about deodorant.